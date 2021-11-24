Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,799. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.