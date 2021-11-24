Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.86.

TSE LUN remained flat at $C$10.35 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

