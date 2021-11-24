Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

Shares of LUN remained flat at $C$10.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,108,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

