Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.20 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUN. Cormark decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock remained flat at $C$10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.09. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

