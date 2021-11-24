Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 105,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

