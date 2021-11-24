LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LXI opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.60 ($2.03).
About LXI REIT
