LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LXI opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.60 ($2.03).

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

