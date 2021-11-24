Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

LYFT stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,545,949. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

