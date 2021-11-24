M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on December 1st (NYSE:MBSCU)

M3 Brigade Acquisition III’s (NYSE:MBSCU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 1st. M3 Brigade Acquisition III had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NYSE MBSCU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday.

