MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 642 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $50,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $303,198.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $92,512.60.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. 299,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

