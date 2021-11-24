Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 15,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 101,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

