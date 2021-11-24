Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Sells $76,272.54 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of M traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 736,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,216,082. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

