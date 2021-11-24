Maecenas Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $267,728.53 and approximately $53.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00245699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00087608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

