MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.71.

Shares of MAG traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.70. 360,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,789. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.17. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

