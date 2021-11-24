Mainstream For The Underground Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week (MFTU)

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Mainstream For The Underground has a market cap of $8,457.66 and approximately $246.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mainstream For The Underground

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net . The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading

