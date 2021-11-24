Maker (MKR) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $197.56 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $3,203.52 or 0.05597529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00240211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00087930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 990,061 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

