Maker Price Reaches $3,107.60 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $3,107.60 or 0.05503134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $144.62 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,648,262.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 990,156 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.