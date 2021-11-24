MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.24

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $84.02 million and approximately $29.72 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00248787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.