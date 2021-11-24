MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.00 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and $3.65 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.65 or 0.07433785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.97 or 0.99603905 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

