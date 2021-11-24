Maple Market Capitalization Reaches $76.78 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $76.78 million and $1.40 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for $26.81 or 0.00046829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00245953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00087542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,863,255 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

