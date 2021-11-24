Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.49. Approximately 44,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,136,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marathon Digital by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Digital by 720.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

