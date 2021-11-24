Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. NBF reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock remained flat at $C$3.03 on Wednesday. 140,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$768.36 million and a P/E ratio of -84.17. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.13 and a twelve month high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

