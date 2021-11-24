Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $21,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $23,856.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 884 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $19,978.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 513,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,312. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

