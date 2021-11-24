MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.73. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.42. The stock had a trading volume of 170,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.65. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $355.01 and a 52-week high of $601.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

