Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.56

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.56 and traded as high as $23.11. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 15,509 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 45.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at $250,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

