Marlin (POND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.73 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Marlin has a total market cap of $70.04 million and approximately $31.73 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

