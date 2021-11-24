Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Wednesday. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 894.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 839.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £727.23 million and a PE ratio of -286.93.
Marlowe Company Profile
