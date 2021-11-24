Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Wednesday. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 894.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 839.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £727.23 million and a PE ratio of -286.93.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

