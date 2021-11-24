Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Cap of $69.70 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Maro has a market cap of $69.70 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00243731 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00087829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 955,562,127 coins and its circulating supply is 498,536,971 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars.

