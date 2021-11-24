Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Up 7.6%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.02. 97,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,919,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

MQ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

