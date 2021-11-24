Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 235,128 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 1,990.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,128 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.30% of comScore worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in comScore by 83,900.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in comScore by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251,195 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in comScore by 725.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

comScore stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $300.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.13. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

