Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 79,247 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 245.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.92% of Caledonia Mining worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 31.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 38.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCL opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $158.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

