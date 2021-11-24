Marshall Wace LLP Buys 15,020 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.61% of Gaia worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 132.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIA stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

