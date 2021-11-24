Marshall Wace LLP Buys 182,555 Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 188.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Xunlei worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 40,780.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Xunlei Limited has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

