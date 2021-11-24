Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.