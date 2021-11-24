Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Precigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Precigen by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $750.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 206,004 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 685,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,031. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

