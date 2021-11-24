Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 42,813 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDUP opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. On average, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

TDUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,667,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,698.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

