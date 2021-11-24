Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 42,980 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

PEAK stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

