Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $485.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.42. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.