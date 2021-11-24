Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.34 Million Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of BeyondSpring worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. BeyondSpring Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $495.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.03.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYSI. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

