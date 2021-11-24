Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,584 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after buying an additional 224,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.