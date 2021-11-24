Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196,497 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,068,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 285.17 and a beta of 0.97. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

