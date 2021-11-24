Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.05 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

