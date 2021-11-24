Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.21 Million in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.56% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMMB. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $168.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $96.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

