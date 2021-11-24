Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.38 Million in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Bank of Marin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

