Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

NYSE SHW opened at $327.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $340.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,484 shares of company stock worth $4,382,419 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

