Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Z-Work Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZWRK opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

