Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 66,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $389.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

