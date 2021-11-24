Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 386,683 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

