Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 139,901 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 293.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Ondas worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ondas by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,686 shares of company stock worth $710,510. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Ondas stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

