Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 48,983 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of REV Group worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 99,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REV Group alerts:

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REV Group stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.