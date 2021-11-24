Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Youdao by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $19,075,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE DAO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAO. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.